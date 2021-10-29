It’s been a while since I wrote about foreign affairs. I tend to focus on the pressing matter of the moment and in a world with Pandemic Panic Theater pushing universal vaccinations, ongoing efforts to expose the stolen 2020 election, the supply chain and energy crises, and an evil Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that is enabling all of the evil in the nation to flourish unchecked, I just haven’t had time to focus much on the geopolitical landscape.

That’s changing because an invasion of Taiwan by China seems imminent. This doesn’t represent another regional skirmish or pseudo-civil-war that I would normally dismiss as “their” problem. An invasion of Taiwan would send the world into a tailspin that will either cripple economies far more than they already are or make them even more beholden to the Chinese Communist Party. Neither prospect is acceptable.

Before I explain why I believe the invasion is coming soon, let’s explore the two economic outcomes. The first is obvious and actually needs very little discussion. If China invades Taiwan and the international community reacts negatively with war, sanctions, or blockades, most nations of the world will find themselves suddenly cut off from the multitude of products and resources China supplies.

I’m a “buy American” guy, but even my tenacity is often challenged because so many products are produced almost exclusively in China. As the article below by Peter Dahlin from The Epoch Times details, we should proactively rethink our economic relationship with the Chinese Communist Party because of Taiwan as well as their penchant for evil.

The other scenario is that the world powers in whole or in part give China a pass. Taiwan is, after all, technically part of China even if the Taiwanese completely disagree. It’s a crock; Taiwan is an independent nation regardless of how much gaslighting the CCP commits. But I fear most and perhaps all of the international community, including Beijing’s puppet in the White House, will turn a blind eye to a Chinese takeover of the island nation over fears of the economic consequences mentioned above and below.

If that happens, China will not just be emboldened. They will secure their position as THE economic power calling all of the shots, usurping the United States as the global economic superpower. It will be a complete and utter disaster that will help usher in The Great Reset and turn the United States into a truly dependent country.

This is why I believe China is going to invade soon. The timing is right. The world economies are already crippled due to the aforementioned supply chain crisis as well as the pandemic lockdowns that have decimated wealth and caused mass desolation across the globe. The CCP realizes that if they have any hopes of “unifying” China, they’ll need to do so with a weakling in the White House and economic instability forcing other world leaders to submit to China’s aggressions.

China needs Taiwan. It isn’t just a matter of pride. Taiwan has an understanding of western technologies that surpass what China has been able to steal over the years. They also possess a thriving workforce accustomed to capitalism that is superior to China’s oppressed workforce, not in numbers but in mindset and productivity levels. There are a dozen other reasons, but those two are the ones that rarely get discussed.

This all comes back to the Biden-Harris regime. Not only have they intentionally situated the United States for economic weakness by perpetuating the supply chain crisis and exacerbating the energy shortages, but they’ve also demonstrated with Afghanistan that they won’t stand up for the American people trapped there. If the “woke” Biden Pentagon won’t fight for their own people, what chance is there that they’d fight for the people of Taiwan?

And before anyone starts thinking I sound like a war hawk or neocon, let’s be clear. I believe in non-intervention at all nearly all costs, but I also believe in defending America’s interests. I don’t want to sound heartless, but I’m not very concerned about the Taiwanese people when I say we must keep China out of there. The economic collapse of the United States would be a foregone conclusion if China establishes itself as the sole global economic superpower.

The only thing keeping our national debt from absolutely obliterating us is the fact that the dollar is the world reserve currency. If China takes our place on the world stage, so too will the Yuan eventually replace the dollar worldwide. When that happens, we will be crushed as an economy because our collapse would no longer bring about the collapse of the world economy. If you think the Taiwan Relations Act will compel the Biden-Harris regime to act, think again. Congress would have to act, and China knows Nancy Pelosi won’t. They’ll keep us on the sidelines as China becomes the leader of the world.

Taiwan is doing their part to keep the pressure up and potentially force Biden’s hand. They alerted the world that there are American troops in Taiwan, meaning Biden would need to act in some way if there is a military incursion by the CCP. According to Breitbart:

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday offered the first official confirmation a small contingent of American troops is stationed in Taiwan and helping to train its soldiers. She also expressed faith that the United States would help defend Taiwan if China attacks.

Several unnamed officials told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) in early October that America had stationed a contingent of about two dozen U.S. special operators on a quiet training mission. One of these officials described the deployment as “a small but symbolic effort by the U.S. to increase Taipei’s confidence in building its defenses against potential Chinese aggression.”

The Chinese government demanded the U.S. withdraw even this small number of troops from Taiwan, describing their mission as a challenge to the “One China” principle that functions as “the political foundation of China and U.S. relations.”

Below is an article that continues to articulate this challenge, at least from an economic perspective. It’s worth a read if only to understand the desperate need we have of separating our economy from China’s as soon as possible. If they invade first, it will be too late. The Biden-Harris regime will back down immediately and propel this nation further down the economic food chain.

How Beijing’s Threat to Invade Taiwan Should Force an Economic Rethink

Besides war, what would a Chinese invasion of Taiwan mean for the rest of the world?

An invasion of Taiwan could force a complete realignment on how the world and the international business community engage with the Chinese economy, from friends and foes alike.

The looming prospect of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan could become a reality, as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) seems to think it has reached the peak of its power due to economic and demographic decline. A Chinese attack would bring about a number of key issues, including the possibility of turning the conflict into a wider Asia-Pacific war with the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. However, so far, nothing has been talked about in public about what a Chinese invasion of Taiwan means for Europe, as well as other parts of the world.

There are certain countries—those closely aligned with the United States and Taiwan—already discussing internally what position to take in the event of either an invasion of Taiwan or of a larger Asia-Pacific war, including the prospect of an economic blockade of China. However, for those unwilling to take such steps or those that simply take no position at all in the event of war, the prospect remains the same. How will the companies in those countries, and their economies at large, operate without access to the Chinese market, Chinese economic direct investment, and, most importantly, Chinese factories?

Any wider war will, either severely or entirely, disrupt all three of these, with access to Chinese factories and their goods perhaps being key. A wider war will entirely stop all ship- and air-based freight shipments from China, and the limited rail and road capacity that exist will be unable to compensate for almost any of that. Any longer and wider war will also force factories to adopt to war production—meaning, such access would stop.

This poses a significant problem for all sides, whether one is pro-Taiwan, neutral, or even pro-CCP; the consequence will be the same for all, and failure to make plans for how to operate an economy without China is a failure to the world’s people. Sadly, it is also an issue that simply isn’t being dealt with, at least in European capitals, where leaders prefer to stick their heads in the sand and pretend that everything will go on being the same as it’s been before.

Taking urgent steps to engage with businesses in their respective countries will not only help prepare for a future without the Chinese market, but it would send a strong message to the CCP that any act of war will be met—perhaps not militarily, as many countries are too weak to engage in war—with significant consequences.

If your government has taken no steps to address this issue, then it’s time to contact your local representatives and to urge your top leaders to take a stand against a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

