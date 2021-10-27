George Soros / IMAGE: EFCR via YouTube Believing that the what the world really needs is a new progressive “ fact-checking ,” outfit leftist oligarch George Soros has teamed up with former Democrat strategist Tara McGowan to start a company aimed at new media to “tackle disinformation,” according to Axios . Another platform to suppress conservatives formed by George Soros and Reid Hoffman. The group will be led by Tara McGowan, a former Democratic strategist who previously ran a progressive non-profit called ACRONYM. https://t.co/ti26VabmF9 — Alan M. Goldberg (@AlanMGoldberg) October 27, 2021 McGowan, who Axios said was part of the group that contributed “to the delayed reporting of the Iowa caucus results” (called ACRONYM), will head up the new company, Good Information, Inc. but was previously known as Project Good Information. “We are disclosing our investors, because we believe—especially right now in this environment of mistrust—that transparency is really important,” McGowan said about the investment by Soros. But even leftists are having a hard time swallowing the idea that a Democrat activist tied to the Iowa caucus debacle will help people trust the media’s information more by being non-partisan. “McGowan and her defenders have said that Democrats have ceded this information warfare […]

Read the whole story at headlineusa.com

