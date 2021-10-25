Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok attends a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron and Sudan’s Sovereign Council Chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (not seen) during the International Conference in support of Sudan at the Temporary Grand Palais in Paris, France, on May 17, 2021. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool/Files/Reuters) CAIRO— Sudan ’s information ministry says the country’s interim Prime Minister Abdulla Hamdok is under house arrest and being forced by the country’s Islamist-backed army to issue a message in support of a potential coup. The news comes as the United States expressed alarm over recent developments in the country, in a transition to democracy for more than two years after former autocrat Omar al-Bashir was removed from power. Early Monday, U.S. Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman said Washington was “deeply alarmed” by reports of the military takeover. Related Coverage The pro-Islamist military is said to have detained a number of senior Sudanese government figures, the country’s information ministry said, as the country’s main pro-democracy group called on people to take to the streets to counter the apparent coup. The ministry said the internet had been cut off and military forces closed bridges. NetBlocks, a group which tracks disruptions across […]

Read the whole story at www.theepochtimes.com

