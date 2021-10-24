A good friend of mine, one of the nicest guys you’ll meet, was almost driven off the road, and then threatened by a @PapaJohns driver near Cleveland Ohio. Because he has a Trump Flag on his truck.@catturd2 @bennyjohnson @JoshMandelOhio @Brick_Suit @JackPosobiec @DanNewsManBall pic.twitter.com/ayOijb96Zn — JR Majewski for Congress (@JRMajewski) October 23, 2021

Must watch confrontation with a liberal.

I was minding my business at the light when he tried to run me off the road giving me the finger.

He works at Papa John's in Parma Heights

6649 Pearl Rd, Parma Heights, OH 44130#PapaJohnsPizza#share pic.twitter.com/L84LGbkRr9 — ADAM RADOGNA (@AdamRadogna) October 23, 2021

This guy has the biggest Trump Flags in the country! pic.twitter.com/jENvgtUTjb — JR Majewski for Congress (@JRMajewski) October 23, 2021

A disturbing scene unfold near Cleveland, Ohio when a Papa John’s delivery driver alleged ran a man off the road because the motorist was flying a Trump flag on his pickup truck. “Go f**k yourself,” the Trump triggered driver said. “This liberal will kick your ass.” “I will beat the f**k out of you,” the Papa John’s driver threatened. “I will beat the f**k out of you.” Video of the incident was posted on social media by J.R. Majewski, a congressional candidate and a close friend to the victim. “A good friend of mine, one of the nicest guys you’ll meet, was almost driven off the road, and then threatened by a @PapaJohns driver near Cleveland Ohio,” Majewski wrote on Twitter. “Because he has a Trump Flag on his truck.”The motorist is identified as Adam Radogna.“I was minding my business at the light when he tried to run me off the road giving me the finger,” he wrote. “He works at Papa John’s in Parma Heights 6649 Pearl Rd, Parma Heights, OH 44130.”Radogna filmed the […]

Read the whole story at www.toddstarnes.com

