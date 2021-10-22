Under President Trump (and to be fair, in part under President Obama), America was able to establish itself as leader in fossil fuel production after decades of dependence on imports. This helped to stabilize prices and give the United States a competitive advantage over other oil and natural gas producers, bringing us as close to oil independence as we’ve ever been.

Joe Biden obliterated that advantage in a matter of months.

Representative Paul Gosar (R-AZ) took to social media to call out the Biden-Harris regime for their failings. He didn’t just note the policies that have been put into place that have caused oil prices to skyrocket and pushed our “leaders” to beg foreign oil producers to ramp up their own production. Gosar also highlighted the fact that Biden’s war on fossil fuels is nothing new, that he was pushing for radical energy policies long before he was installed into the Oval Office.

Gosar Tweeted: “Everything is based on Biden’s irrational hatred of oil and gas. Referring to oil producers Biden said ‘Hold them liable for what they have done … when they don’t want to deliver, put them in jail.’ Dec 2019”

Everything is based on Biden’s irrational hatred of oil and gas. Referring to oil producers Biden said "Hold them liable for what they have done … when they don't want to deliver, put them in jail." Dec 2019@POTUS @US_OGA @NatResources

https://t.co/CKgAUVgDnh pic.twitter.com/45MgAjMg1R — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) October 22, 2021

With so much focus on our supply chain crisis, we cannot ignore the energy crisis that is spreading across the globe and hitting Americans in the pocketbook. The pandemic is not to blame. This falls squarely on the shoulders of the Biden-Harris regime.

