Several medical experts say that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is mainly driven by fear. Dr. Bryan Ardis touched on this during the Oct. 20 episode of “The Dr. Ardis Show” on Brighteon.TV. He is joined by Dr. Peter McCullough, who has spoken at length about COVID-19.

Ardis asserts that COVID-19 “isn’t as dangerous or as [frightening] as you have been led to believe through the media.” He adds that his show seeks to help bring forward relevant data and shed light on the ongoing narrative. “The goal of ours is to help reduce fear. How do you do that? You bring information to people that helps them make informed decisions for their loved ones and for themselves,” Ardis says.

McCullough then elaborates the role of fear in driving the pro-vaccine narrative. “Fear drives emotions in the brain stem, in the limbic system. It overrides everything – and so, I think what you’ve seen from the very beginning are manifestations of fear,” he says. The cardiovascular physician adds: “It’s been odd to watch the fear not only in the public, but permeate into the medical community.”

“The first time when I was on Tucker Carlson’s show months ago, I told him: ‘You know, this is the first time where I’ve seen doctors, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and others develop personal fear of contracting the SARS-CoV-2 virus,’” McCullough says.

Covid-driven fear still prevalent in hospitals

Back in May 2021, Fox News reported on McCullough’s remarks during a “Tucker Carlson Today” interview. During the interview, McCullough denounced the COVID-19 response of many governments, alleging that these have kept populations “in fear, isolation and despair.” (Related: UK used fear to control people during coronavirus pandemic, new book reveals.)

According to McCullough, the COVID-19 pandemic was the first time American doctors and nurses faced a disease that they could catch and die of. “I think it happened because our colleagues in Italy were reporting that in some centers in Milan, when they ran out of personal protective equipment – healthcare personnel started going down,” the cardiovascular physician posits.

McCullough continues: “At one point in time, early on, they published a list of a thousand doctors who had died [of COVID-19] on the internet. Many of them were older. I think that sent a chill through the medical community.”

The cardiologist notes that this fear remains prevalent in the hospital system. “I can tell you at major medical centers today, believe it or not, [during] grand rounds – the majority of people are in WebEx. So many doctors are still so fearful that they’re not coming out of their homes or their offices to even go to grand rounds.”

McCullough: Public health agencies overstepping executive powers

McCullough also mentions that the U.S. has lost its “sense of who contributes to medical care in the medical authority,” which Carlson has earlier brought up. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) analyzes outbreaks, while the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) handles concerns related to drugs and drug safety. Meanwhile, the National Institutes of Health funds government research.

However, the three agencies have overstepped their boundaries to the point of suggesting only one standard treatment course for COVID-19 at the expense of other effective treatments. “None of these organizations are treating bodies. None of them have the authority to suggest treatment. All of them work for us. They are public service agencies, they work for doctors and patients,” McCullough says.

“The doctor and the patient sit above those three agencies, and both engage in what we call a fiduciary relationship – meaning we have a responsibility to one another. A principle of the fiduciary relationship is shared decision-making, that we all decide together on what happens whether it be heart disease, cancer and COVID-19.”

McCullough laments how this relationship has not been treated with respect amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He says: “We have seen an erosion of the fiduciary relationship in medical decision-making and a complete walkover of shared decision-making. Patients are absolutely outraged that they don’t have a say in their care, and they’re certainly outraged when they’re denied appropriate medical therapy.” (Related: Tom Renz slams medical violence being committed against unvaccinated organ transplant patients – Brighteon.TV.)

Watch the full Oct. 20 episode of “The Dr. Ardis Show” at the video below. Tune in to “The Dr. Ardis Show” with Dr. Bryan Ardis every Wednesday morning at 10-11 a.m. on Brighteon.TV.

Pandemic.news has more articles about the COVID-19 pandemic’s fear-driven narrative.

Sources include:

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

Big Pharma’s Five Major Minions that Everyone, Vaxxed or Unvaxxed, Must Oppose This is not an “anti-vaxxer” article, per se. It’s a call for everyone to wake up to the nefarious motives behind vaccine mandates, booster shots, and condemnation of freedom. The worst kept secret in world history SHOULD be that the unquenchable push for universal vaccinations against Covid-19 has little if anything to do with healthcare and everything to do with Big Pharma’s influence over the narrative. Unfortunately, that secret has stayed firmly hidden from the vast majority of people because of the five major minions working on behalf of Big Pharma. What’s even worse is the fact that Big Pharma’s greed is merely a smokescreen to hide an even darker secret. We’ll tackle that later. First, let’s look at the public-facing ringleaders behind the vaccine push, namely Big Pharma. But before we get into their five major minions, it’s important to understand one thing. This is NOT just an article that speaks to the unvaccinated. Even those who believe in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines must be made aware of agenda that’s at play. Let’s start with some facts. The unvaccinated do NOT spread Covid-19 more rampantly than the vaccinated. Even Anthony Fauci acknowledged the viral load present in vaccinated people is just as high as in the unvaccinated. This fact alone should demolish the vaccine mandates as it demonstrates they have absolutely no effect on the spread of the disease. But wait! There’s definitely more. This unhinged push to vaccinate everyone defies science. Those with natural immunity may actually have their stronger defenses against Covid-19 hampered by the introduction of the injections which fool the body into creating less-effective antibodies. Moreover, the push to vaccinate young people is completely bonkers. The recovery rate for those under the age of 20 is astronomical. Children neither contract, spread, nor succumb to Covid-19 in a statistically meaningful way. What they DO succumb to more often than Covid-19 are the adverse reactions to the vaccines, particularly boys. All of this is known and accepted by the medical community, yet most Americans are still following the vaccinate-everybody script. It requires pure cognitive dissonance and an overabundant need for confirmation bias to make doctors and scientists willingly go along with the program. Yet, here we are and that should tell you something. Before I get to the five major minions of of Big Pharma, I must make the plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Who does Big Pharma control? It starts with the obvious people, the ones who most Americans believe are actually behind this push. Our governments at all levels as well as governments around the world are not working with Big Pharma. They are working for Big Pharma. Some are proactive as direct recipients of cash. Others may oppose Big Pharma in spirit but would never speak out because they know anyone who does has no future in DC. This may come as a shock to some, but it’s Big Pharma that drives the narrative and sets the agenda for the “experts” at the CDC, FDA, WHO, NIH, NIAID, and even non-medical government organizations. Most believe it’s the other way around. They think that Big Pharma is beholden to the FDA for approval, but that’s not exactly the case. They need approval for a majority of their projects, but when it comes to the important ones such as the Covid injections, Big Pharma is calling the shots. They have the right people in the right places to push their machinations forward. That’s not to say that everyone at the FDA is in on it. Big Pharma only needs a handful of friendlies planted in leadership in order to have their big wishes met. We have seen people quitting the FDA in recent weeks for this very reason. The same can be said about the other three- and five-letter agencies. Too many people in leadership have been bribed, bullied, or blackmailed into becoming occasional shills for the various Big Pharma corporations. Some have even been directly planted by Big Pharma. That’s the politics of healthcare and science that drives such things as Covid-19 “vaccines.” Read the rest of this story, but please be sure to donate first if you can.