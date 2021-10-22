Michael Horowitz / PHOTO: Associated Press Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz reiterated during congressional testimony this week that disgraced former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe lied repeatedly to his superiors after the DOJ reversed McCabe’s firing last week.

Appearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Thursday, Horowitz stood by his 2018 report detailing multiple incidents in which McCabe “lacked candor” with former FBI Director James Comey and inspector general investigators.

Horowitz’s report concluded the “evidence is substantial” that McCabe “knowingly and intentionally” lied to investigators about whether he leaked sensitive information to the media about an FBI investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

The report led to McCabe’s firing by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions . But just last week, the DOJ reversed McCabe’s firing, granting him full retirement and allowing him to receive his pension and other benefits as well as $200,000 in missed pension payments.

When asked about the DOJ’s decision, Horowitz told lawmakers that key career officials in the Justice Department agreed with him that McCabe lied.

“They agreed with us on almost all, but actually not all of our findings,” Horowitz said.“So they made their own independent call that, in fact, he lied on multiple occasions, but […]