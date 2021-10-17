It’s not just nurses, firefighters, cops, military troops, and airline pilots who are getting fired over rigid COVID vaccine mandates.

Now it’s nuclear scientists with highly specialized knowledge and top-secret security clearances: ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Workers at one of the nation’s premier nuclear weapons laboratories face a deadline Friday — be vaccinated or prepare to be fired. A total of 114 workers at Los Alamos National Laboratory — the birthplace of the atomic bomb — are suing over the mandate, saying exemptions have been unduly denied and their constitutional rights are being violated by Triad National Security LLC, the contractor that runs the lab for the U.S. Department of Energy. Which is quite outrageous, given that this deprives the U.S. of vital safety expertise on nuclear explosions which is the actual mission of the lab. It’s also appalling because it leaves these scientists unemployed. They won’t stay unemployed, of course. They can take their specialized knowledge and skills to other countries. Way to go, Joe, exporting our specialized scientists instead of our manufactured goods.

Who do they expect to replace them with? As Instapundit’s Glenn Reynolds quips : “I’m sure we can replace them with Chinese PhDs.”

That’s a hell of […]