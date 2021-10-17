The hard-left mainstream media has made it shamelessly clear it has no problem carrying the water to advance Democrats’ radical agendas.

But the cheerleading needs to improve, according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who chided the media last week for not properly promoting the Biden administration’s agenda and its accompanying prolific spending.

Asked whether Democrats have failed to convince the public that the proposed massive social- and climate- spending spree is necessary, Pelosi cracked the whip, reported National Review .

“Well, I think you all could do a better job of selling it, to be very frank with you,” Pelosi groused, “because every time I come here I go through the list: medical leave, climate, the issues that are in there.”

Pelosi and other leftists of her ilk just naturally assume that the sheeple reporting their wisdom are as impressed with the brilliance as they are.

And sure enough, instead of ensuing media outrage at Pelosi’s chastisement, the press conference moved right along to the next Democrat talking point.That should come as no surprise when mainstream media darlings like Katie Couric no longer even pretend to care about being caught hiding their bias, but openly brag about surreptitiously pushing their radical agendas […]