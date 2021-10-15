During a recent interview with far-left news network MSNBC, Democrat Representative and conspiracy theorist Adam Schiff took a shot at former President Donald Trump and his supporters, stating that history will rebuke him and “everyone who stood with him.”

Schiff said, “I do think, though, as time goes by and it will become increasingly more clear as we gain perspective on the last four years Americans will realize what a disastrous presidency Donald Trump’s was. How many people needlessly lost their lives during the pandemic because of his narcism and incompetence. Also, how his daily dose of bile and poison in the American body politic turned American against American, and they will not want to go back to that. I think it is going to become increasingly clear over time. But we cannot use that as reason to become complacent or take anything for granted. We are not through this yet. I think what we do now will determine how quickly we can get through it.”

He continued, “I think it is only a matter of time before the fact that the emperor has no clothes is exposed and Trump and Trumpism comes crashing in on itself. These kind of fanatical […]