Three Detroit area women have been charged with election fraud in relation to the 2020 election.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – Michigan’s dirty Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson had a curious response to the charges, calling it a “rare case.” “Our election system is secure, and today’s charges demonstrate that in the rare circumstances when fraud occurs we catch it and hold the perpetrators accountable.” Benson added, “These charges also send a clear message to those who promote deceitful claims about widespread fraud: the current protocols we have in place work to protect and ensure the integrity of our elections. It’s time to share that truth and stop spreading lies to the contrary.” If Michigan’s dishonest Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel are serious about holding everyone in her state accountable for voter fraud, then why is Democrat City Clerk Sherikia Hawkins, who was charged in 2018 with 6 counts of felony voter fraud related to absentee voting in Southfield, MI, still working as a city clerk?

