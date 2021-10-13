This afternoon Henry County Superior Court Chief Judge Brian Amero dismissed a lawsuit brought forward by Garland Favorito and VoterGA that alleged fraud in Georgia’s most populous county during the 2020 election.
The lawsuit, which was originally filed back in December, sought a review of roughly 147,000 absentee ballots in search of illegitimate votes. On Wednesday Judge Amero dismissed the suit.
President Trump responded to Judge Amero’s inexplicable decision, saying, “The people of Georgia deserve to know the truth. So unfair to them and our Country. The fight continues, we will never give up. Our Elections are so corrupt and nobody wants to do anything about it!”
This afternoon Garland Favorito, the co-founder of VoterGA , spoke with The Gateway Pundit on his next moves.
Favorito told us VoterGA will appeal today’s decisionn on multiple grounds. Garland Favorito also has a case in Georgia to permanently ban the use of the Dominion Democracy Suite 5.5 Voting System in the state. Listen to Garland Favorito here.
