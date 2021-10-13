Amid the defund the police movement, Chicago police officers are retiting in record numbers, while many are leaving the big city department for smaller ones.

An ex-officer spoke about their decision to leave the Chicago police department on the condition of anonymity, reported CBS . The former officer said, “I think that you have to take care of yourself first. I was frustrated with the work schedule and being put in unexpected situations,” adding his cohort is underpaid for the role.

Serving eight years at the Chicago Police Department (CPD), he knows of at least 10 others who’ve done the same in the past year.

Among the contributing factors for the declining include self-preservation, forced overtime and canceled days off, along with plummeting CPD ranks.

The large number of retirements has sparked a policing crisis in Chicago, according to Alderman Anthony Beale. “People don’t want to be the police. The police don’t want to be the police,” said Beale.

City Budget Director Susie Park said to expect 908 officer vaccines by 2022, but Beale said that number is higher. “People fail to realize last year we wiped 614 vacancies out of last year’s budget, and when we talk about that we’re down 1,000 officers, […]