A whistleblower with a reportedly long history serving in the Capitol Police force has sent a letter to leaders in Congress, naming and blaming Capitol Police leaders for lying to Congress and doing nothing themselves that day to de-escalate the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

The anonymous former high-ranking Capitol Police official sent the letter to Republican and Democrat leaders in Congress late last month.

A majority of the letter focused on the Capitol Police’s acting chief Sean Gallagher and assistant chief Yogananda Pittman for their shortcomings on handling Jan. 6. But blame is also casted on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for not forcing the United States Capitol Police (USCP) to be held accountable in that regard.

In the story that first broke on Friday via POLITICO , the whistleblower said both Gallagher and Pittman intentionally chose not to help officers in the line of duty that day:

“These two filed to take appropriate action which directly contributed to the deaths and wounding of officers and civilians. In the command center, they simply watched mostly with their hands in their laps. They did not try to help […]