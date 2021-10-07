Advertisement Advertisement OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion

Donald Trump has instructed his former advisors and staffers to use Executive Privilege to avoid complying with subpoenas from the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 incident at the Captiol.

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Steve Bannon and others are expected to defy the orders, a source close to the situation said, The Guardian reported .

The move to defy the subpoenas would mark the first major investigative hurdle faced by the select committee and threatens to touch off an extended legal battle as the former president pushes some of his most senior aides to undercut the inquiry.

All four Trump aides targeted by the select committee – Meadows, deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino, strategist Steve Bannon and defense department aide Kash Patel – are expected to resist the orders because Trump is preparing to direct them to do so, the source said. The select committee had issued the subpoenas under the threat of criminal prosecution in the event of non-compliance, warning that the penalty for defying a congressional subpoena would be far graver under the Biden administration than during the Trump […]