Joe Biden’s fake White House television set, on which he acts like he is conducting presidential business, is actually located across the street from the White House according to a firsthand press report and photographic evidence. This revelation is especially disturbing as the political class in Washington attempts to pass a massive spending bill that would further loot the severely debt-ridden American government and the people who pay to prop up the whole system.
The digital projection window of Biden’s White House set shows flowers in bloom in the Rose Garden. The set was constructed across the street from the actual WH in the Executive Office Building pic.twitter.com/nBjUaSMhLU — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 6, 2021 Meanwhile, Joe Biden has hit a new low in his approval rating according even to the Quinnipiac poll, which is now 38 percent , a 12 point drop since February of this year. Quinnipiac states: “President Joe Biden receives a negative 38 – 53 percent job approval rating, the lowest score he’s received from the American people on his job performance since taking office, according to a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pea- ack) University national poll of adults released today. In Quinnipiac’s last national poll released 3 […]
