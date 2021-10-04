Please respect our republishing guidelines – Click Here Presidents come and go, but political parties remain standing – or, at least, the two major ones have since the mid-1800s. Because the ever-transient executive and legislative branches exist in a codependent relationship, expectations of accomplishment naturally soar when one party gains control of the holy trinity of politics – both branches of Congress and the White House. But for the most openly socialist version of the Democratic Party we have witnessed in our lifetime, power comes with a flashing red caveat in all caps and bold. Unlike when FDR and LBJ brought forth their landmark New Deal and Great Society programs amidst huge Democratic congressional majorities, the Democrats of 2021, now seeking similarly far-reaching reform, have literally zero margin for error. Indeed, if a single Democratic senator dissents from the ranks – two have already stated unequivocally that they will only support a package less than half the proposed size – the utopian dream of a cradle-to-grave grip on the lives of citizens will come crashing down. With even a single vote cast the wrong way within the Democratic caucus (actually, four in the House, but the AOC wing votes […]

