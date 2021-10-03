One former Heath and Human Services (HHS) official told the Catholic News Agency (CNA) that in seeking to block enforcement of the Texas Heartbeat Act (SB 8), the Biden administration is attempting to “bail out” Texas pro-abortion organizations.

Roger Severino, senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center and former head of the HHS civil rights office, told CNA that the HHS is “twisting and turning and distorting the law in order to try to bail out their friends at Planned Parenthood. To do so, HHS plans to increase funding for clinics in Texas and enforce two existing federal laws that do not actually support their claims.”

“Today we are making clear that doctors and hospitals have an obligation under federal law to make medical decisions regarding when it’s appropriate to treat their patients,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “And we are telling doctors and others involved in the provision of abortion care, that we have your back.”

HHS is giving $10 million to the group Every Body Teas, a Title X program that gives grants to clinics for family planning services. Under Title X, funds can’t pay directly for abortions, but money is fungible; giving abortionists any funding allows them […]