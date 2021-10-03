Biden insists that 97%-98% of the population must be vaccinated to end the COVID risk. However, as it seems possible that mass vaccination is a trigger for aggressive new variants, one can’t help thinking that he wishes to propagate the virus going forward to the midterm 2022 elections and beyond. That would explain why Biden and his CDC director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have overruled the CDC’s own advisory panel of experts’ recommendation against booster shots, further politicizing an already fraught issue: Forcing a gene therapy agent onto Americans.

The CDC advisory panel was very clear about what it thought was the safest recommendation : By a 16-2 vote, it overruled recommending booster vaccines to the general population. Instead, it voted unanimously “to recommend the shots to adults 65 and older and those at high risk for severe Covid-19.”

Despite the advisory panel’s strong concerns about boosters, Walensky had different ideas : Earlier Thursday, the CDC advisory panel struggled over the controversial proposal to give boosters to wide swath of the U.S. population. In breaking from the panel, Walensky has paved the way to distribute the shots to nursing home staff, people who […]