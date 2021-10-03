Outdoor dining sheds that were constructed so restaurants could adhere to strict COVID-19 guidelines are leading to problems for NYC residents. As restaurants have shuttered due to lockdown-induced hardships or re-shifted towards indoor dining, the outdoor sheds have turned into homeless shelters and garbage dumps.
Large, mostly cube-shaped outdoor dining sheds were constructed at restaurants across the nation in 2020. The sheds became a common sight as states with strict COVID guidelines began to allow outdoor dining after months of strict lockdown measures. Outdoor dining sheds allowed businesses to re-open, albeit at limited capacity. New York City has nearly 12,000 outdoor setups dot city streets, including 1,202 located in the roadway; 4,295 on the sidewalk; and 6,047 that are a combination of both sidewalk and street, according to the NYC Department of Transportation. According to a report from the New York Post , several now-abandoned dining sheds have turned into makeshift homeless shelters and garbage dumps. “These sheds are an eyesore — people are now depositing garbage in them. Why are they up months after restaurants have shut down?” a New Yorker said in a complaint to the Department of Buildings. Another resident said the abandoned structures have become […]
