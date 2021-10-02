Source: AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor declined a request Friday night from NYC teachers to block the city’s vaccine mandate. As Ariane de Vogue wrote for CNN , the justice “did not refer the request to the other Supreme Court justices, or comment on her action, likely signaling they agreed with her decision.” This is not the first time the Court has refused to provide such relief. In August, Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected a request from students at Indiana University to block the school’s vaccine mandate. Justice Barrett likewise did not refer it to the other justices.

Teachers who have not received at least one dose by this Friday at 5:00 pm will be replaced, according to an interview Mayor Bill de Blasio gave with Spectrum 1. “If you have not gotten that first dose by Friday, 5 p.m., we will assume you are not coming to work on Monday and you will not be paid starting Monday and we will fill your role with a substitute or an alternative employee,” the mayor said. “BREAKING NEWS: @NYCMayor on @InsideCityHall says Department of Education staff have until 5 p.m. on Friday to get their first dose […]