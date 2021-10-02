Known for his violent crackdown on drug dealers and other unorthodox policy decisions that won him both admiration and hatred, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announced Saturday that he would be retiring from politics after dropping his bid for the presidency.

That Duterte is ending his political career so soon is ironic. Many western political analysts and high-handed scribes once condemned Duterte as a violent authoritarian who would shift the Philippines’ political system closer to that of Russia’s. However, that never happened. And now, Duterte, who is constitutionally forbidden from seeking another term as president, has decided not to run as Vice President in 2022, claiming “the public” doesn’t support him potentially subverting the country’s constitution to extend his rule (but we thought he was an authoritarian?)

Duterte’s decision comes with a twist: his former top aide and now Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, who was believed to be the ruling PDP-Laban Party’s candidate to succeed Duterte as president, has instead filed paperwork to run for the vice presidential spot, now that Duterte has withdrawn his candidacy. “Today, I announce my retirement from politics,” he said, appearing at the Commission on Elections center in Manila alongside Go, who also announced his decision […]