Panama Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes told Axios News that she had meetings this week with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and members of Congress to warn them that another massive caravan of 60,000 Haitian migrants are now en route to the U.S-Mexico border. ( VIA AXIOS ) […] Mouynes expressed her exasperation to Axios after spending months warning leaders across the hemisphere of the impeding Haitian wave. “We’ve engaged with every single authority that we can think of, that we can come across, to say, ‘Please, let’s pay attention to this,’” Mouynes said.

A Homeland Security spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

By the numbers: More than 85,000 migrants have passed through Panama since January — most of them Haitians. Roughly 20,000 to 25,000 Haitians have already made the trek to the U.S.-Mexico border, with most being allowed to enter the United States.

Beyond those already admitted or deported back to Haiti, another 60,000 are most likely still on their way north, the minister said.

The big picture: Panama is often the first country to provide medical help, food and shelter to northbound migrants — despite their travels through multiple South American countries like Colombia […]