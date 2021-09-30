Psaki: …because we’re in the middle of a pandemic which by the way, we would’ve made progress on had the former President addressed the pandemic and not suggest people inject bleach pic.twitter.com/xMWIGg7KDD
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 30, 2021
Before being installed into the White House, Joe Biden promised to “crush” Covid during his time in office. Well, it’s been over 8 months and that hasn’t happened yet.
In fact, Covid has gotten much worse with new strains forming throughout the population. Since Biden has been in charge, millions of new cases have been reported and tens of thousands of people have died from the virus.
However, Jen Psaki doesn’t blame Biden at all. No, she is putting the blame squarely on the shoulders of Donald J. Trump even though he has been out of office for 8 full months.
“We’re in the middle of a pandemic which by the way, we would’ve made progress on had the former President addressed the pandemic and not suggest people inject bleach,” Psaki said, lying through her teeth.
Watch her absurd remarks below: Psaki: …because we’re in the middle of a pandemic which by the way, we would’ve made progress on had the former President addressed the pandemic and not suggest people inject bleach pic.twitter.com/xMWIGg7KDD — Acyn (@Acyn) September 30, 2021 As always, she’s lying.
Not only did Trump follow the guidance of the “health experts” from day 1 on how to mitigate the […]
Read the whole story at trendingpolitics.com
Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker
Discussion about this post