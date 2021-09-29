Kari Lake/PHOTO: Gage Skidmore (CC) (Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed former television broadcaster Kari Lake in the Republican race for Arizona governor.
Trump retains a strong following among many Republicans and his endorsement catapults the former news anchor into clear frontrunner status in the crowded GOP primary field.
Lake is a political newcomer who left her job in March and launched her bid for the Republican nomination for Arizona governor in 2022 in June.
She had been widely seen as a possible candidate and has criticized a media landscape that she contends needs more balance.
Trump said Lake is strong on crime, the border and supports gun rights. He also took a shot at Republican Gov. Doug Ducey , who is term-limited. Using the expression for “Republican in name only,” Trump said “she will do a far better job than RINO Governor Doug Ducey.”
Ducey certified President Joe Biden’s win in Arizona over Trump last year despite pressure from the then-president to hold off until evidence of illegal voting could be examined.“Kari will make her wonderful family, and the MAGA movement, very proud,” Trump said in announcing his endorsement. “Kari Lake has my Complete and Total Endorsement. She will be […]
