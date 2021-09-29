Supposedly, Canada’s flu season took a hiatus last year. Recorded flu cases were so low they failed to pass the minimum threshold set out by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).

PHAC recorded a mere 69 influenza cases for the 2020-21 flu season. There are about 52,000 cases detected during a regular flu season. . @fordnation @celliottability To-date Public Health Agency of Canada reports-“influenza activity exceptionally LOW”-“NO evidence of comm circulation”-“NO influenza-assoc hospitalizations”UNPRECEDENTED. Hosps typically overwhelmed w/influenza—now additional capacity for Covid https://t.co/UH6xCbgPI1 — Kulvinder Kaur MD (@dockaurG) December 21, 2020 The experts suggest COVID-19 is to blame, though they are unsure of the trend of the following flu season, reported Global News.

Dr. Gerald Evans, an infectious disease specialist at Queen’s University and Kingston Health Sciences Centre, said comparatively, Australia is reporting “historically low levels” of influenza, per a report on the government’s website.

A World Health Organization report substantiated that funding, adding, “Globally, despite continued or even increased testing for influenza in some countries, influenza activity remained at lower levels than expected for this time of the year.”

Angela Crawley, a scientist at the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute and professor at the University of Ottawa, attributes two reasons for the […]