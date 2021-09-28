Perhaps a clue is that the politicians who insist on instituting mask mandates are shown, repeatedly, to not be too fond of actually wearing masks themselves. But whether they know better or just believe they are better, here’s reality: At best, mask mandates do nothing to reduce society-level coronavirus spread.

At worst, they lead to greater COVID-19 transmission and death.

The latest case in point is Oregon, where a month ago Democrat governor Kate

Brown instituted a totalitarian mask mandate. As National Review reports : On August 24, Oregon governor Kate Brown instated a state masking requirement that requires everyone five years and older, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask, face covering, or face shield in outdoor spaces if they are less than six feet apart from individuals not in their household. “Cases and hospitalizations are at a record high,” said Governor Brown. “Masks are a quick and simple tool we can immediately deploy to protect ourselves and our families, and quickly help stop further spread of COVID-19.” On August 24, Oregon had 49,889 active cases of COVID-19. As of yesterday [Sept. 21], Oregon had 86,623 active cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 73 percent from the day the […]