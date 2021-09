Embattled Congresswoman Liz Cheney, a RINO NeoCon NeverTrumper, received a coveted endorsement last week, and not just from globalist shill George W. Bush. Unfortunately for her, the endorsements she is getting are only coveted by Democrats. When Occupy Democrats endorses a Republican, it’s because they recognize the anti-conservative, anti-American nature of that candidate.

BREAKING: President Bush announces his endorsement of January 6 Committee Chair Liz Cheney, and that he will host a fundraiser for her reelection campaign. Trump endorsed her opponent and is livid that Bush is backing someone who voted to impeach him. RT IF YOU HOPE LIZ WINS! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) September 22, 2021

The endorsement flew under the radar, likely because we don’t normally look to radical progressive groups to tip their hats to Republicans. But Cheney is not a real Republican, so it makes sense for the group to endorse the least conservative candidate in the very red state.

According to The Federalist:

Since escalating an inner-party feud to rid the GOP of President Donald Trump’s influence, and henceforth the influence of his Republican voters, Cheney has become a folk hero among the left, even drawing donations from Democrats in her bid for re-election, as highlighted by CBS’s “60 Minutes.”

In July, Cheney became one of two Republicans — the other being fellow Never Trump Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois — to serve on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s weaponized probe to investigate the January riot at the Capitol. Cheney joined the politicized Jan. 6 Committee as vice chair after Pelosi barred other Republicans from panel participation.

“Congress is obligated to conduct a full investigation of the most serious attack on our Capitol since 1814,” Cheney said as she took her next Democratic gig. She appeared to gloss over the 1954 raid by Puerto Rican nationalists who shot five congressmen, the 1983 Senate bombing by left-wing militants who were granted clemency by Democrats — not to mention the al-Qaeda terrorists who flew a plane into the Pentagon on 9/11, and the summer of rage last year.

Several months prior, the Wyoming congresswoman was overwhelmingly kicked from House leadership after she continued to antagonize Republican voters with repeated attacks on Trump and his supporters. In January, Cheney spearheaded the Republican effort to impeach the outgoing president over a rally. The futile crusade was only joined by nine GOP colleagues, several of whom had already announced their intention to support Trump’s conviction.

It may be impossible for Liz Cheney to get back into the good graces of the people who voted her into office, but it seems her future as a registered Democrat is looking brighter every day. Nancy Pelosi loves her, so why not just switch?

