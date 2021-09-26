Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was interviewed by Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday, when the DHS head defended the Biden administration’s policies on the subject of immigration. According to The Hill , Mayorkas postulated that the current border situation, despite setting new record numbers in many areas, including shockingly those of unaccompanied minors , and of immigrants being processed by the system who disappear , is something he considers to be perennial.

“This is nothing new. We’ve seen this type of irregular migration many, many times throughout the years. I don’t know if [Texas] Governor Abbott said the same thing in 2019, when there were more than a million people encountered at the southern border,” Mayorkas told Wallace.

Mayorkas insisted, despite criticism to the contrary, that the Biden administration was simply following rule of law when the White House was allowing migrants to cross the border unchecked in large numbers, as recently happened in the border town of Del Rio, Texas, with a flood of Haitian migrants .

Wallace questioned why the Biden administration permitted the Haitian migrants to enter the US at all, asking why a “wall or a fence” hadn’t been put up.

“It is the policy of this […]