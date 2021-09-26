Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard sharply denounced President Joe Biden Saturday over the ongoing border crisis, comparing Biden, whom she called her friend, to an “autocrat” for attacking Border Patrol agents who were falsely accused of abusing Haitian migrants. What did Biden say?
Biden commented on the controversy involving the mounted Border Patrol agents on Friday by regurgitating the debunked narrative of migrant abuse and promising the Border Patrol agents involved would “pay.”
“It was horrible [what] you saw. To see people treated like they did [sic]. Horses nearly running people over and people being strapped,” Biden said at the White House.
“It’s outrageous. I promise you those people will pay. They will be investigated. There will be consequences,” he declared. What did Gabbard say?
Speaking with Fox News host Jesse Watters, Gabbard condemned Biden for attacking the mounted Border Patrol agents despite facts that clearly showed the agents were not guilty of abusing the migrants.
“I consider Joe Biden a friend. But he’s absolutely wrong and he needs to apologize to the American people for saying what he said,” Gabbard said.”Here’s why: He’s somebody who’s been very outspoken as being against autocrats, autocracies, dictators. But what he essentially did was act […]
Read the whole story at www.theblaze.com
Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker
Discussion about this post