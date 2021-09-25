The cut, dried and short of the matter remains that our U.S. borders are wide-open, and it is in fact a direct result of the Biden regime’s policies and inaction on the southern border. One doesn’t need to see a ream of statistics to understand this fact, since most of America has eyes to see. Anyone with half a brain knows that 15,000 illegal aliens swarming across at one border section in Del Rio, Texas, largely comprised of Haitians, over a three day period, along with over a 1.5 million illegal alien apprehensions this year to date is every bit an invasion as we will see in our lifetime. And it is being facilitated with the purpose of changing the face of America and destroying Her founding.

America won’t be America for long if those charged with defending Her can’t do more than stand at the border and ask each illegal alien to “please don’t cross the border”.

They traveled hundreds, sometimes thousands of miles to get here and they were unconcerned about following any legally prescribed manner to become a U.S. resident or citizen. It does require some significant barrier like an actual wall or armed agents with the ability […]