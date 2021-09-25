A group of male Afghan refugees have allegedly assaulted a female US service member while temporarily housed at the Dona Ana army complex in New Mexico. According to The Washington Examiner, Fort Bliss officials confirmed in their statement that a female member supporting Fort Bliss’s Operation Allies Welcome project reported being assaulted on September 19 by a “small group” of male evacuees.

“We take the allegation seriously and appropriately referred the matter to the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” the statement read. “The safety and well-being of our service members, as well as all of those on our installations, is paramount. We immediately provided appropriate care, counselling and support to the service member.”

“We will cooperate fully with the FBI and will continue to ensure the service member reporting this assault is fully supported,” the statement concluded. The FBI has confirmed to have received the referral from the base and is currently investigating the incident.

This type of incident with Afghan refugees is not the first to be reported. On Wednesday, two Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin were charged with two federal crimes. One refugee allegedly tried to coerce sex from a minor, while the other male was charged with assaulting […]