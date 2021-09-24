In August the Texas Senate passed the Republican election integrity bill after an unsuccessful Democrat filibuster ended after 15 hours.

Via the America First Audit Channel .

The vote passed by an 18-11 margin. Democrats tried to shut this audit down too — IN TEXAS!

Why are they so terrified of audits?

On Thursday the Texas Secretary of State announced it will conduct a FULL AND COMPREHENSIVE FORENSIC AUDIT in four Texas counties including the two largest Democrat Counties in the state.

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Jovan Pulitzer Shares His Thoughts on the Arizona 2020 Election Audit Report Out Tomorrow Along with Breaking Information

This is great news for the rule of law and for the future of this country. Of course, Democrats are against it. CBS Local reported: The Texas Secretary of State has announced on Thursday, September 23 it will conduct a full and comprehensive forensic audit of any election and has already begun the process in Texas’ two largest Democrat counties and two largest Republican counties—Dallas, Harris, Tarrant, and Collin—for the 2020 election. In a statement sent to CBS 11, it said in part: Under existing Texas laws, the Secretary of State has […]