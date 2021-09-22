Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Chucri has announced his resignation from office effective November 5.

Yesterday, The Gateway Pundit reported that Steve Chucri said the Maricopa County-led post-election audit was “bullsh*t”. He also stated that his colleagues, Supervisors Bill Gates and Jack Sellers may just be afraid of an audit because they had close races. Maricopa County Board of Supervisors’ Chairman, Jack Sellers, Has Close Ties with China – Is This Why He’s Fighting So Hard Against the Senate’s 2020 Election Audit in Maricopa County? TRENDING: BREAKING: Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Chucri RESIGNS From Office After TGP Exposé : “There Was No Cover-Up, The Election Was Not Stolen. Biden Won.”

We also reported that Chucri believes there was “ multifaceted ” election fraud, with dead voters and ballot harvesting. EXCLUSIVE: Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Chucri on 2020 Election in Leaked Recording: “I Think It Was Done Through DEAD PEOPLE Voting. I Think IT WAS MULTIFACETED – BALLOT HARVESTING” (AUDIO) Chucri threw Supervisor Clint Hickman under the bus for their “bullsh*t” audit where they only audited 2% of the ballots.

He said that his biggest mistake was believing Hickman that they could not audit more than 2% of the […]