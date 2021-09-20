A longtime Michigan TV chief meteorologist says that WLUC-TV fired him after he refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. What are the details?

Karl Bohnak, 68, revealed in a now-viral Facebook post his personal decision and the professional toll it took on him.

“Today, it is with a heavy heart, I announce after over 33 years, I am no longer employed at TV6,” he wrote. “I have decided against the vaccine option, first and foremost, because the manufacturers of these injections have absolutely no liability of injury or death occurs after the shot. I asked myself, would I buy brakes for my vehicle if the brake company had no liability if the brakes failed? No! So, I will certainly not allow a medicine in my body from a company that does not stand behind its product.” He also added that unvaccinated Americans should “speak up.”

“Those who love America and the freedom and liberty it stands for, must speak up. Hopefully, it’s not too late,” he wrote.

The Washington Post reported that the company in August announced a mandatory vaccination policy.

The Post noted that Bohnak did not respond to a request for comment on Saturday, but that Mike King — a […]