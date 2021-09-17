The Biden administration is moving ahead with a plan to resettle approximately 37,000 Afghan migrants into 46 U.S. states, according to a report from Axios. The Biden regime has already moved Afghans into the United States, where strategic U.S. bases including Fort Bliss in Texas, Fort McCoy in Wisconsin and Fort Lee in Virginia are designated as migrant destinations. Now, the vast majority of the states in the Union will be getting new Afghan residents. The mainstream media is touting this batch of Afghans as merely the “first group” of settlers that the Biden regime is foisting upon America.
Many conservatives are outraged about the government forcing migrants from a war-torn nation into their neighborhoods. The red state of Texas is expected to take in four and a half thousand Afghans, according to this Axios map:
NATIONAL FILE’S FRANKIE STOCKES REPORTED: “ Northern Virginia health officials are reporting cases of measles among at least four Afghan migrants who recently arrived in the United States and exposed American citizens to the disease at several locations, including Dulles International Airport and a children’s hospital. Federal officials have halted flights of Afghans to the United States for at least a week amidst […]
Read the whole story at nationalfile.com
