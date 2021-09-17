ER Editor : Dr. Mike Williams does a sterling job of explaining the probable mechanism behind the mRNA vaccines and why they have been engineered to TURN OFF a key element in our immune system response (this element is particular TLRs or toll-like receptors). Turning off this component permits the mRNA to enter our cells to do its job. When these are neutralized or prevented from working, however, there is then a knock-on effect on the CD8 T-cells , which are vital to a robust immune-system response. As Dr. Ryan Cole refers to them in this article/tweet , they are your ‘killer’ cells which, among other things, keep viruses in check. When you turn off certain TLRs, you also disable these highly necessary T-cells. Whoever thought this was good idea?
All of which may explain why certain types of cancer, as well as shingles, seem to be on the rise following Covid vaccination.
Dr. Williams walks us through the science.
******** Stabilising the Code
DR. MIKE WILLIAMS
In life and in science, changes have consequences. With hindsight, the bad ones are easy to see, some may argue. But when we examine the natural consequences of changes in the arena […]
Read the whole story at www.thelibertybeacon.com
Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker
Discussion about this post