Amid the media frenzy surrounding President Joe Biden’s decision to pull his Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) pick, David Chipman, the National Rifle Association (NRA) tells The Federalist that no Biden nominee will respect the constitutional rights of Americans.

“The NRA does not expect an administration as anti-gun and radical as Biden’s to nominate anyone who supports the Second Amendment and cares for the constitutional rights of American citizens,” NRA spokeswoman Amy Hunter said. “That said, we’re pleased we defeated Chipman, who was on record as a radical gun control proponent and who could have imposed widespread bans and countless attacks on [Second Amendment] rights.”

Biden yanked Chipman’s nomination Thursday after it became clear not enough lawmakers would back him. The senior policy advisor at Giffords, a gun-control group, has been roundly scrutinized for his controversial positions and actions. As The Federalist reported in July, Chipman claimed in 2019 he was “frustrated” by the First Amendment freedom of gun owners to say things he disapproved of.

Republican leadership indicated to The Federalist that Chipman was an inadequate nominee and other potential picks must show consideration for the rights of Americans.

“Mr. Chipman’s disregard for the Second Amendment was radical, even […]