It is possible to waste many hours, if not days, reading the world press and listening to pundits go on and on about what it is precisely that the Taliban wants.

You will not find the answer listening to those fast-talking, talk show hosts on either Fox News or CNN.

That is because few from these media organizations have taken the time to do the appropriate research that answers the question, “What do the Taliban want?”

The answer is simple. They want a society of Sunni Muslims ruled according to the principles of Shariah law.

In order to understand Shariah law, from an academic point of view, one has to have read the Quran in Arabic, as well as understand the history of the many sayings of Muhammad (the Hadith in Arabic). One must know how the Quran and these sayings have been interpreted by Muslim judges and jurisprudence for at least the last thousand years, and recognize how the five major Islamic legal systems (four Sunni and one Shia) have ordered and ruled the daily lives of Muslims from Morocco to Indonesia.

It is a tall order and few Western scholars are up to the mark. But there have been a few […]