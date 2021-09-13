On Sunday for an ad for an online media company, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is known for funding the Wuhan Lab that leaked the COVID-19 virus, came out in support of vaccine mandates for air travel and school children.

“If we get the overwhelming proportion of the population vaccinated, we will get to herd immunity. If we do it in the next six months, it will happen in the next six months. If we do it in the next two months, it will happen in the next two months,” Fauci says in the advertisement.

Fauci was then asked if he “would support vaccine mandates for airline travel?”

“I would support that if you want to get on a plane and travel with other people that you should be vaccinated,” Fauci replied.

Fauci, the chief medical adviser to the White House and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, endorsed the mandates days after the Biden administration rolled out a sweeping new COVID-19 strategy. On Thursday, President Joe Biden unveiled a plan to mandate vaccinations for millions of federal workers and contractors, as well as force private companies to either vaccinate their employees or test the unvaccinated weekly for […]