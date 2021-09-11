We’ve been hearing a lot about “the fall of Afghanistan .” But it would be more to the point to talk about the formation of Afghanistan — its new government, and who its generals might target with their newfound might.

A few days ago, I interviewed an anonymous intelligence officer about the situation in Afghanistan. I’ll call him John.

Everything he had to say was worthwhile, but a few stark pieces of information he provided struck me as so important that they just had to be put in writing. Who is in Charge in Afghanistan Now?

John provided a rundown of the highest-ranking officers of the newly-formed regime. U.S. intelligence officers would be familiar with these names … they’re all men the U.S. has kept tabs on in order to protect the world from acts of terror. Supreme Commander

Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, the Emir (head) of the Taliban. After wresting power in Afghanistan, he chose a member of Al-Qaeda as his Number 2. John pointed out that Akhundzada is “a specially Designated Global Terrorist for whom the FBI is offering up to $5,000,000 in reward for information leading to his capture.” Minister of Defense

Mullah Yaquob is the son of […]