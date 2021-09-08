The American and Afghan families left behind in Afghanistan by the U.S. government will be slaughtered by the Taliban and ISIS, warned Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, the largest 9/11 charity supporting families of fallen first responders and military members.

Siller criticized the Biden administration on the John Solomon Reports podcast Tuesday for its naivete by leaving behind Americans and Afghan allies in Afghanistan to be slaughtered.

“[T]hose families that are left behind — the Taliban and ISIS are going to slaughter them … and any American [who] thinks that they’re not is naive,” Siller said. “So I pray for those families. We should have made sure that they got out here safely.” The State Department estimates about 100 Americans are still left in Afghanistan, but Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) believes the number is closer to 500 Americans .

Siller also cautioned that America is more vulnerable now than it has been since 9/11.

“[W]e are more vulnerable today than we were over the last 20 years — no question about it, because we’re out of Afghanistan.”

While he doubts that the U.S. has the same kind of intelligence in Afghanistan as it did during the war, Siller […]