On Tuesday, Townhall covered Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s insistence that there were no private evacuation flights being blocked by the Taliban. “We have been assured, again, that all American citizens and Afghan citizens with valid travel documents will be allowed to leave,” stated Blinken. “It’s my understanding that the Taliban has not denied exit to anyone holding a valid document.”
Roughly 24 hours later, Blinken has reversed his position and admitted that the Taliban is, in fact, blocking chartered evacuation flights from departing Mazar-i-Sharif International Airport in northern Afghanistan.
“As of now, the Taliban are not permitting the charter flights to depart,” Blinken confirmed in remarks from Ramstein Air Base in Germany. “They claim that some of the passengers do not have the required documentation,” he added without explaining why the United States was taking the Taliban’s claim that some evacuees were lacking proper documentation as an acceptable excuse for blocking the flights. Biden Secretary of State Antony Blinken: “The Taliban are not permitting the charter flights to depart.”
These flights include American citizens. pic.twitter.com/HbJVMAsFHt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 8, 2021 Stating the obvious, Blinken admitted that “there are limits” to what the Biden administration […]
