The Biden/Obama Administration is using their Afghanistan mess to further change the United States away from a Judeo Christian entity into a nation more to their liking.

The Biden/Obama Administration is now shipping Afghans who were lucky enough to escape their country into swing states and states the corrupt and criminal Democrats want to turn blue. We noted this yesterday. This is exactly what Obama did before the 2016 Election. EXCLUSIVE: Obama/Biden Reinstituting Program of Bringing Non-Vetted Illegals Into the US and Using ‘Non-Profits’ to Move Them Around the US Today additional information was uncovered showing that the Biden/Obama Administration is sending Afghanistan natives to swing states. This was noted by the Secretary of State’s office.

The Democrats are all about power and control. They absolutely don't care about people. It's all about power.

