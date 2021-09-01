California Governor Gavin Newsom Visits Reopened Elementary In Palo Alto Roughly one week ago, someone induced the PA system at an airport to issue a page that hilariously targeted California Democrat governor Gavin Newsom, as the loudspeakers announced, “Delta Airlines is paging Recall Newsom. Please meet your party at Concourse A, gate 25. Delta Airlines is paging Recall Newsom. Please meet your party at Concourse A, gate 25.”
That prompted laughter among some people at the airport. Sound on! Recall Newsom gets paged at the airport.
Vote Yes on recall California! pic.twitter.com/nOyTfoc028
— Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) August 24, 2021 Nope. I was the one who asked for the page. That’s why I’m recording it.
— Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) August 25, 2021
Former Acting National Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell enjoyed the moment, too: Recall @GavinNewsom paged at the Airport. lol https://t.co/9bfid7WHcy
— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 31, 2021 The Guardian reported on Tuesday of the enormous cash advantage Newsom has over his GOP rivals: As the campaign moves into its final frenzied phase ahead of 14 September, the official voting day, Newsom and his supporters have outraised the entire panoply of his would-be replacements by a wildly lopsided margin . […]
