It does not take a doctor to look at the situation in Israel and start asking serious questions about the efficacy of Covid-19 “vaccines.” At best, the injections are ineffective at stopping the spread of the disease. But one would not be off-base to ask whether the data indicates heavy vaccination rates may actually be INCREASING the spread of Covid-19.

Israel registered close to 11,000 COVID-19 cases on Monday, the Health Ministry reported Tuesday, marking a new record since the start of the pandemic. This needs to be clearly disseminated to everyone who has been told that the vaccines will stop the disease because Israel enjoys one of the highest vaccination rates in the world. Over 80% of the eligible population has been “fully vaccinated” with the recently FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine accounting for the lion’s share.

On its face, this should be devastating news for those pushing for universal vaccinations. It makes it crystal clear that the injections do not even slow the spread of Covid-19, and may actually accelerate it. But this news will be ignored by American mainstream media while international media does its best to spin it into “nothing to see here.”

Ethan Huff at Natural News reiterated reports out of Israel that data demonstrates natural immunity is far more effective than the so-called “vaccines”:

Natural Immunity 13 Times More Effective Than Vaccines at Stopping “Delta” Variant

New research of out Israel shows that the best immunity is natural immunity, and those who rely on it instead of artificial vaccine “immunity” are at least 1,300 percent better protected against the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

Described by Bloomberg as “the largest real-world analysis comparing natural immunity – gained from an earlier infection – to the protection provided by one of the most potent vaccines currently in use,” the paper by Israeli scientists found that getting jabbed for Chinese Germs massively increases one’s risk of testing “positive” and developing symptoms.

“Fully vaccinated” people are 13 times more likely to contract the Wuhan Flu compared to unvaccinated people, and are 27 times more likely than the unvaccinated to get sick as opposed to just testing “positive” without any symptoms.

According to investigative journalist Alex Berenson, these incredible findings “end any debate over vaccines [versus] natural immunity,” proving once and for all that God-given immunity is always preferable to Big Pharma’s fake “immunity” from a syringe.

Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show

“The new analysis relies on the database of Maccabi Healthcare Services, which enrolls about 2.5 million Israelis,” reported Science magazine. “The study, led by Tal Patalon and Sivan Gazit at KSM, the system’s research and innovation arm, found in two analyses that people who were vaccinated in January and February were, in June, July, and the first half of August, six to 13 times more likely to get infected than unvaccinated people who were previously infected with the coronavirus.”

“In one analysis,” Science further revealed, “comparing more than 32,000 people in the health system, the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 was 27 times higher among the vaccinated, and the risk of hospitalization eight times higher.”

If you already had “covid,” you now have antibodies to protect you against reinfection

Even though U.S. authorities refuse to admit it, “catching” the Chinese Virus and recovering from it leaves a person with antibodies that will protect them against reinfection. The same cannot be said of those who take the injections.

Since vaccine-induced “immunity” does not work and certainly does not last, the “fully vaccinated” must receive “booster” shots in order to stay “safe.” These boosters, we are now being told, could become a semi-annual routine for those who took the first two jabs.

Those who took no jabs, on the other hand, have lasting protection against Fauci Flu infection. They also will not be spreading around infection to others like the vaccinated are doing as they “shed” the contents of the vaccine vials onto others.

This is being widely seen in Israel, which is mostly vaccinated. Israelis are filling up hospitals, thanks to the jabs, as their immune systems are now shot. Vaccinated Israelis continue to test positive for the “delta” variant, even though no such test even exists.

What is probably happening is that the “fully vaccinated” are developing serious adverse events from the jabs they received and are now flooding the health care system with their diseased bodies, which is placing enormous strain on the doctors and nurses who are tasked with trying to care for them.

What this means, of course, is that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Tony Fauci, and other phony health authorities flat-out lied to the world when they claimed that Donald Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” injections provide 90 percent protection against the China Flu.

“The PCR test can’t differentiate between the variants or typical influenza,” noted one commenter at Zero Hedge. “I doubt they are doing further testing on even a fraction of the cases to prove what’s infecting people.”

“They are being told if it’s a positive test then it’s delta. This is all crap.”

Do Vaccines Inhibit Our Natural Immunity?

The short answer to the question is, “Yes.” Science clearly demonstrates that when the body is “tricked” into making antibodies, the newly developed processes supersede the original processes. With diseases like polio or the measles, the vaccination process works because the vast majority of the population has never been infected. Moreover, the diseases themselves are debilitating or even deadly, so protocols to force natural immunity would be far too risky.

Covid-19 is completely different. First, a huge chunk of the world’s population has already been infected, recovered, and established natural immunity to the disease. Second, the disease is far less debilitating or deadly than polio or the measles, so those who are not at risk would benefit from catching the disease and fighting it off with their immune system.

Vaccinating those with natural immunity to Covid-19 may be hampering the body’s ability to fight the disease off a second time. This seems to be backed by the Israel data since the spike in new cases coincides with the nation approaching universal vaccinations. Many who have already been infected and recovered are still being vaccinated. Could the spike be CAUSED by the vaccines?

The Israeli government doesn’t seem to think so since they’re pushing to the next level: Vaccine passports for the TRIPLE-vaxxed only. According to Kevin Macon at Reclaim the Net:

Israel: Vaccine Passports Will Soon Only Be Issued to Those Who’ve Had 3rd Dose

In October, Israelis who will not have received a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccines will lose their “Green Pass” privileges. The “Green Pass” is Israel’s version of a vaccine passport. It is needed to access most places, including restaurants, sports stadiums, hotels, cinemas, and theaters.

From October, the Green Pass privileges will only be available to those who have received a booster shot. On Sunday, the booster shots became available to everyone over the age of 12.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us We don’t spam!

The “Green Pass” programs, and other similar programs, are being criticized for many reasons – for privacy and civil liberties reasons and also resulting in a “perpetual cycle of jabs,” which, according to the WHO could significantly delay the availability of the vaccine to third-world countries. There were already some hints that the Israeli government was going to take this approach.

This month, Israel’s minister for health, Nitzan Horowitz hinted that the country was reaching a point where the vaccine passports would only make sense for people who had been triple-vaccinated.

“After about half a year, you have to get a third dose. Otherwise, the vaccine loses its power,” Horowitz said. “The Green Pass testifies that a person is safe in a certain way…so the moment we know that the vaccine loses its effectiveness after a certain period, there’s no justification for giving a green pass to someone who hasn’t gotten another dose.”

The powers-that-be will have their minions in mainstream media and Big Tech gaslight anyone who asks about vaccines inhibiting natural immunity and spreading the disease faster. But we’ll keep asking until we have answers.

Plandemic, Voter Fraud, Afghanistan: All Parts of The Great Reset

If you still consider “conspiracy theorist” to be a pejorative, you’re not paying enough attention.

What do Covid-19, 2020 (and beyond) election fraud, and our disastrous abandoning of American citizens in Afghanistan have to do with one another? They’re all parts of the globalist plan to usher in a new era of Neo-Marxism in a depopulated world. This is The Great Reset unfolding before our eyes, and the only way we can stop it (other than through constant prayer) is to stand together and spread the truth.

Covid-19’s attachment to The Great Reset is obvious, though we continue to post about it daily. Voter fraud is a bit less obvious but nonetheless easy to recognize when we understand that people like Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, and Emmanuel Macron are pushing to “Build Back Better” under the precepts of Neo-Marxism.

The Afghanistan betrayal in August, 2021, is harder to associate with The Great Reset, but it’s definitely just as attached. We can see this is the unwillingness of the Biden regime to extend the deadline to withdraw despite American lives put clearly in harm’s way. We can see it in the needlessly abandoned military equipment that was conspicuously left intact; disabling a Black Hawk takes minutes but they were given to the Taliban in pristine working condition. Then, there’s the pallets of hundred dollar bills left for them. If you think all of this was just irresponsible governance, you probably think Barack Obama is out of politics, too.

Weakening America’s standing in the world and empowering the Chinese Communist Party and others to engage fully with our enemies in a globalist cabal are beneficial to the architects of The Great Reset, and both happened in one fell swoop in August.

These truths need to be spread. As a conservative network of news outlets, we are swimming upstream against the forces of mainstream media. We are getting canceled across the board by Big Tech. We will continue to spread the truth to millions, but we desperately need help to spread the truth to a wider range of people. This is where you come in.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. We don’t spam!

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us We don’t spam!

Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show