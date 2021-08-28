A new Israeli study has reportedly shown that natural immunity from having been infected with COVID is far superior in future protection against the virus than any vaccination.

The study may be the first authoritative evidence demonstrating that natural immunity is 13 times better than the vaccine . (Story continues below.) “We continue to underestimate the importance of natural infection immunity … especially when [infection] is recent,” said Eric Topol, a physician-scientist at Scripps Research. “And when you bolster that with one dose of vaccine, you take it to levels you can’t possibly match with any vaccine in the world right now.”

The study also raises questions about whether previously infected people could receive lower doses of the vaccine.

“It’s a textbook example of how natural immunity is really better than vaccination,” said Charlotte Thålin, a COVID researcher at Danderyd Hospital and the Karolinska Institute. “To my knowledge, it’s the first time [this] has really been shown in the context of COVID-19.”

From Science Magazine :

“The study, conducted in one of the most highly COVID-19–vaccinated countries in the world, examined medical records of tens of thousands of Israelis, charting their infections, symptoms, and hospitalizations between 1 June and 14 August, when the […]