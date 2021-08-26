Hundreds of ISIS-K militants have surrounded the Kabul airport and are expected to conduct more attacks, a source familiar with the situation told Fox News.

“Hundreds of ISIS-K in the vicinity, attacks likely to continue,” the source told Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich. Multiple explosions ripped through the crowd outside the airport earlier Thursday, causing multiple civilian and U.S. service member casualties, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said . President Joe Biden has been briefed on the explosions and remains in the White House situation room, according to CNN. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair an emergency Cabinet meeting on the attack.

“[The] coming hours will remain extremely dangerous in Kabul and at the airport,” French President Emmanuel Macron said, CNN reported .

“We are confronted with a very tense situation and we are coordinating with our American allies,” he continued.

