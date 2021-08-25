A teacher, a tutor for home schooling and a teacher at the table. Or mom and daughter. Homeschooling By Eric Lendrum

As a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic, the total number of students being homeschooled in the United States has more than doubled from pre-pandemic levels, and continues to rise even as schools begin to slowly reopen, according to Fox News .

By March of 2021, the total number of homeschooled students in America stands at over 5 million, in comparison to just 2.6 million in 2020. Christopher Chin, president of Homeschool Louisiana, said that “interest has exploded,” and that although some students may ultimately return to regular schools after the pandemic, “many parents [are] finding this is a better way of life for them and their children.”

Additionally, Chin says the homeschooling model has proven successful even for households where both parents work, due to the rise in remote work at many companies and places of business.

“The pandemic has changed the way many companies work,” he continued. “Now, even two-income households have the flexibility to teach their children at home, and they’re taking that opportunity.”

Parents who turned to homeschooling initially due to fears of the virus itself are […]