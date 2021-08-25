Joe Biden and his administration promised you and me that they were going to vigorously vet any and all Afghanis, they bring to the United States and I assume they weren’t lying. And if that is the case, then they are intentionally bringing people on the terror watch list into the United States since 100 of the evacuees are on the terror watch list including one person who is associated with ISIS.

We have a full contingent of antifa and BLM, so why do we need more terrorists? Are they bringing them in to do jobs that Americans refuse to do such as suicide bombings of skyscrapers or the mass murder of other Americans? And if we complain about the terrorists, the Democrats are ready to accuse them of … wait for it….racism and Islamophobia. So, are all of you Biden voters happy with your choice now? VIDEO OF THE DAY

Idiots Twerk On Ambulance After Shooting In Oakland, CA Of course, this does not include all of the possible terrorists who take advantage of Sleepy Joe’s open borders. Someone needs to fill these vital roles and the Biden administration just wants to make sure those jobs are filled. The […]